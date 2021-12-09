Joe Budden Accepts Gillie’s ‘Verzuz’ Style Challenge in Philly

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

While interviewing DJ Akademiks on Million Dollars Worth of Game podcast, Gillie called out Joe Budden for a Verzuz style challenge.

Gille said he would sweep Joe Budden under the f— rug.

Joe Budden has accepted the challenge, even said he would do it in Philly but reminded Gillie that neither of them are big enough to command a Verzuz-style crowd so he does not see Swizz and Timbaland being interested in this.

He suggested they do a mixtape style Verzuz leaving out their biggest hits like Pump It Up and Yeah That’s Us.

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: