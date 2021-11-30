Rihanna and ASAP Allegedly Rocky Expecting Their First Child

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Rihanna is a music icon, C.E.O, and living legend, but could she possibly be a mother?

It is reported that the 33-year-old songstress is expecting her first child with boyfriend, ASAP Rocky.

Although the couple has yet to address the pregnancy rumors, Rihanna seemed bump-less In Barbados while accepting the title of National Hero.

The singer joined Barbados to celebrate officially severing ties with Queen Elizabeth II — one of its first actions as the world’s newest republic.

The Fenty mogul makes history for being the country’s second female to be given the title of a national hero.

Rihanna and ASAP have been together officially since 2020 after being friends for decades.

We do not know whether Rihanna is expecting, but we’re happy for her either way.