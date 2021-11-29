The Playbook With Mina SayWhat: Eagles Fumble Game Vs Giants, Embiid Scores 42 Points In Return From Covid

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

It’s our weekly digital sports sport, The Playbook With Mina SayWhat, presented by Borgata. This week guest Terrell Thomas, Senior Sports & Entertainment Editor of TheseUrbanTimes.com and AB 76ers Contributing Writer for PhillySportsNetwork.com join Mina! They talk about the Eagles disastrous loss to the Giants and Joel Embiid scoring 42 points in his return from having covid in the Sixers double overtime loss to the Timberwolves. Watch The Playbook every Monday at 1:45p on @RNBPhilly digital pages YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Twitch.

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: