The Playbook With Mina SayWhat: Eagles Get Surprising Win In Week 10, Sixers Struggling Without Embiid, Rich Paul Is A Gaslighter

It’s our weekly digital sports sport, The Playbook With Mina SayWhat, which is presented by Borgata. This week guest Terrell Thomas, Senior Sports & Entertainment Editor of TheseUrbanTimes.com joins Mina! They talk about the Eagles getting a surprising win against the Broncos and the Sixers struggling without Joel Embiid. They also speak about Rich Paul gas lighting the Sixers organization. Watch The Playbook every Monday at 1:45p on @RNBPhilly digital pages YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Twitch.

