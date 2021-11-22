French Montana Drops Album Ft. Pop Smoke, Fabolous, Moneybagg Yo, Rick Ross & More!

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Class of 2021 Concert headliner, French Montana released his fire album, ‘They Got Amnesia’. Lol basically reminding people of who he is, just in case they forgot!

Some of his other features includes Rick Ross, Pop Smoke, Fabolous, Moneybagg Yo, Kodak Black, Lil T.Jay & More.

Off this album, French has a track with another Class of 2021 Concert performer, Fabolous!

French Montana and Fabolous, along with Dreamdoll, Kali, Capella Grey, Babyface Ray, YXNG K.A. and Kalan Fr.Fr, will all be performing live in Philly at our Class of 2021 Concert, December 4th at the Fillmore!

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: