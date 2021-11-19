How Jaden Michael Tapped Into Character To Play A Young Colin Kaepernick

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

The Netflix documentary, “Colin in Black & White.” is an exploration of former NFL player Colin Kaepernick’s high school years and experiences that led him to become an activist. Angie Ange of The Morning Hustle chopped it up with the young phenomenal actor, Jaden Michael. The star played the main character of Colin Kaepernick as a child and help bring his story to life. ” I started acting when I was three and I didn’t fall in love with it until I turned 7…I feel a strong connection to Colin’s dedication and relentlessness towards his career and the fact that he kept on pushing.”

When asked about the challenges of the role, the star said he did a lot of research and spent time with Kaepernick to learn his roots. Surprisingly Micheal also had to transform in ways he never had. The star revealed he never had braids before this role. “It’s the first time in my life that I ever got my hair braided,” said Michael.

As far as Jaden’s personal life he too has causes he holds near and dear to his heart. “I don’t agree with the guidelines and practices of major social media companies of like TikTok and Instagram…protecting the children who they know are on the platform is not on their agenda which I feel is completely hypocritical,” said Michael. What’s next for Jaden? He just wrapped production on a feature film, new music, and a pilot from Amazon!

