Article
HomeArticle

Kim Kardashian Spotted Holding hands with Pete Davidson In Palm Springs

RNB PHILLY LISTEN LIVE BANNER
WRNB Featured Video
CLOSE
Kim Kardashian Steps out

Source: (Photo by Chris Wolf/Star Max/GC Images) / (Photo by Chris Wolf/Star Max/GC Images)

Kim Kardashian may officially be off the market!

Related: Kim Kardashian Actually Did A Fantastic Job On ‘Saturday Night Live’ &amp; Fans Were Happily Surprised

Rumors of her and Saturday Night Live star, Pete Davidson have been swirling since Kim hosted SNL a few weeks back. 

The pair were recently spotted holding hands in Palm Springs, California, on Wednesday. 

In the pictures, Davidson, 28, and Kardashian West, 41, got out of a car together before clasping hands as they walked near Kris Jenner‘s house,

Related Stories

Sources say Kim and Davidson are now official and have spent a lot of time in Southern California to celebrate Davidson’s birthday.

Kim is still in the process of divorcing Kanye West, with whom she shares four kids. 

Kim Kardashian Actually Did A Fantastic Job On ‘Saturday Night Live’ & Fans Were Happily Surprised
10 photos
Entertainment News , Kim Kardashian

Headlines
Close