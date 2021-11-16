Jini Thorton Helping You Save Big During Black Friday & Cyber Monday

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Some people wait all year for the big deals that come around for Black Friday and Cyber Monday only to stand in line for the same old televisions and gaming systems. Money expert, Jini Thornton is sharing some valuable information that she feels our community can use! Today, she shared tips on how to save even more this holiday season during Black Friday and Cyber Monday and even tips on new places to sho. to find what you’re looking for.

Get some money tips from the video below!

originally published on themorninghustle.com

