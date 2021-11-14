Mina‘s House Pod Ep. 201 – Lloyd

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

This is the 201st episode of the Mina’s House Podcast with Mina SayWhat and Dexter Stuckey. Lloyd joins the podcast to talk about being on the Millennium Tour and his upcoming music. Before he joins they talk about the Morgan Thee Stallion case vs Tory Lanez and Will and Jada’s crazy love life.

Like what you hear? Donate to the Mina’s House Podcast: https://patron.podbean.com/minashousepod

Subscribe to our youtube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCy3LoyJY6tGF6x2HEHBtxag

Follow us on socials @MinasHousePod http://www.minashousepodcast.podbean.com

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: