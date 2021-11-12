WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

There’s probably no bigger duo in music at the moment quite like Silk Sonic, and we were blessed to have them call in again for a virtual conversation about the process of putting together their highly-anticipated new album, An Evening With Silk Sonic.

Since making their official debut as Silk Sonic this year after initially coming together while on tour five years ago, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have completely given classic soul lovers something worth jamming to once again in an era where trap is the main sound on the radio.

Headkrack, Angie Ange and Lore’l each took turns getting the inside story from the solo-stars-turned-dynamic-duo on what it was like putting together the new LP and what we can expect moving forward in terms of touring and even future projects together.

Get into The Morning Hustle‘s latest interview with Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak of Silk Sonic below:

Silk Sonic On Group Chemistry, Possible Tour & New Album 'An Evening With Silk Sonic'

