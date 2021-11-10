Jay-Z’s Emails Gets Hacked

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

It looks like even Hov isn’t safe from hackers!

According to a report by Complex, Federal officials urged The 51-year-old mogul to delete his emails over hacking concerns on Wednesday.

This FBI warning comes after Hov’s recent testimony

in Manhattan Supreme Court, the rapper denied claims from Parlux Fragrances that he did not fulfill his contract with the company for his Gold cologne back in 2013.

Jay recently hired an ex-police officer to investigate former Parlux CEO Donald Loftus after Loftus refused to testify in person, noted that he “always had problems with the quality of the lazy work that was coming from Parlux.”

Whether this reported “imminent hack” has anything to do with Hov’s recent legal proceedings is yet to be determined.