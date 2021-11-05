The Bahamas Offers Affordable Direct Flights From Philadelphia In Time For the Holidays

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Philly, Christmas has come early!

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Frontier airlines recently teamed up for Philly’s first-ever direct flight to the Bahamas.

Early Tuesday morning, The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism joined excited tourists in celebrating the inaugural flight with live performances from Bahamian artists and a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The new nonstop route will operate daily every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday. This four-times-weekly service brings passengers directly to the lovely with fares as low as $100.

If you’re already tired of this fall weather and need some time to escape and unwind, book a flight to the tropical capital of the Bahamas.

The country has over 2,000 sandy beaches perfect for fishing and snorkeling. With the pandemic slowing down travel this past year, many hotels are re-opening better than ever with newly developed amenities and restaurants for every occasion.

Award-winning chef, Marcus Samuelson recently debuted his newest restaurant, Baha Mar Fish & Chop House- adding a Bahamian touch on fine dining.

Paris Nicole spoke with the marketing coordinator from the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Chrystal Bethell, to chat about other exciting excursions in the Bahamas.

Check out some fun tips on how to plan your next trip to the Bahamas below.

