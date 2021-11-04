Dave Chappelle Gets Emotional When Meeting Scorpio Of The Furious Five [Watch]

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Even though he is comedy royalty Dave Chappelle rarely buys into his celebrity. Recently he met Hip-Hop pioneer Scorpio of The Furious Five and he got emotional.

As spotted on Complex the Washington D.C. native pulled up for the recent Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cleveland, Ohio. While making moves backstage he stopped in his tracks when he saw the Rap legend. This was the first time the two had met and from the footage Scorpio approaches Dave to introduce himself and he knew right away who he was. “Are you f***ing kidding me?!” Chappelle said after they hugged. “Eddie Murphy used to tell me stories about you being outside of the club wearing clothes like you was from the future. My man. Oh my god. I know exactly who you are. It’s an honor, bro.”

Chappelle continued, “You heard what I said to Jay. Boy, does that not apply to you… It is an honor to shake your hand, brother. You have no idea, man. Kids like me…I was out there, I was listening to you. No bullsh*t.” To which Scorpio responded “Oh I believe you ’cause you know Hip-Hop like we know Hip-Hop.” The two talked briefly and “The Message” rapper explained to Dave that he didn’t want to take up more of his time.

But Chappelle was far from dismissive and let the pioneer know he was here for the moment. “Bro, the honor is mine. I’ve admired you since I was a little boy. No bullsh*t. I’m getting teary eyed just thinking about it,” the comedian revealed. “In Cleveland, Ohio of all places. My guy. Much love. Boy, you made a difference in my life. Any time you look at me, good or bad, you contributed to it.”

You can see the footage below.

