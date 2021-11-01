Jay-Z Thanks Dame Dash During his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Roc-nation mogul Jay-Z was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this past Saturday.

Related: Philly Business owners appear in Jay-Z’s newest music video

He was honored with a star-studded celebration in Clevland, Ohio, with speeches from our forever President Barack Obama, comedian Dave Chappelle, and many more.

The 51-year-old mogul, who discovered artists like Rihanna, Kanye, Beanie Sigel, and J. Cole, shocked the world when he got up for his acceptance speech to thank former friend and business partner Dame Dash.

Jay and Dame’s troubled relationship traces back to the early 2000s after the pair split, following creative differences over Roc-a-fella.

“Shout out to Dame. I know we don’t see eye to eye, but I can never erase your accomplishments, and I appreciate you and thank you for that. And shout out to ‘Biggs’; he’s one of the most honorable people I’ve ever met. We created something that will probably never be duplicated,” said Hov.

The acknowledgment shocked many fans since the two entrepreneurs are currently fighting in a legal battle over ownership for Jay’s 1996 debut album “Reasonable Doubt,” which Jay-Z claims Dame tried to sell without permission.

Dash recently denied those claims, saying, “It is the same f–king game. It just seems like they are so mad if I get money. I don’t know why, but why can’t I sell my third to whoever I want, whenever I want? I don’t have to ask.”

Hopefully, Hov’s friendly gesture can be a step towards the pair rekindling their relationship in the future.