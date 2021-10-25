The Playbook With Mina SayWhat: Eagles Look Bad, How Sixers Look Without Ben Simmons, Zack Ertz Is Happy

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

It’s our digital sports sport, The Playbook With Mina SayWhat, with guest Sportscaster and Podcaster Sean Bell joining this week! Mina and Sean recap the Eagles horrible week 7 game against the Raiders and what needs to change, how the Sixers are looking without Ben Simmons in the line up and how happy Zack Ertz looks now that he’s playing for the Cardinals. Watch The Playbook every Monday at 1:45p on @RNBPhilly digital pages YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Twitch.

