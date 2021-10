WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Enter to win a pair of tickets to see Saint JHN at Franklin Music Hall on November 6, 2021.

NOTE: The Franklin Music Hall requires proof of Full Vaccination against COVID-19 to enter the venue.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Philadelphia, PA metropolitan area, who are 18 years of age or older. The Saint JHN Contest ends on October 28, 2021. Subject to Official Rules.

