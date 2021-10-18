Kanye West Legally Changes His Name to ‘Ye’

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye West has officially changed his name to a long-standing nickname: Ye. Many thought Kanye already changed his name Ye back in August, but now, the paperwork has been approved. The rapper born name of Kanye Omari West will be known as Ye, according to Rolling Stone.

“The being formally known as Kanye West. I am YE,” he tweeted. The post arrived mere months after the rapper released his 2018 studio album Ye.

In 2018, Ye told the radio host Big Boy, “I believe ‘ye’ is the most commonly used word in the Bible. In the Bible it means you. So, I’m you. And I’m us. It’s us. It went from being Kanye, which means the only one to just Ye, just being a reflection of our good, our bad, our confused—everything. It’s more of a reflection of who we are [as] beings.”

