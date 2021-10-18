Gay Tupac aka Juicy Smolliét aka Jussie Smollett’s Trial Date Set For Late November

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Yup, the Jussie Smollett case is still a thing in 2022.

Page Six reports that Gay Tupac, aka Jussie Smolliét, will have to face trial in connection with his legendary alleged hate crime hoax in late November. The news comes after a Chicago judge denied his attorney’s attempt to have the case dismissed.

According to Page Six, Smollett’s attorney argued that making the former Empire star go to court “would amount to a violation of his rights, since he had already performed community service and given up a $10,000 bond as part of a previous on-prosecution agreement with the Cook County state’s attorney’s office.”

“A deal is a deal. That’s ancient principle,” Smollett’s attorney, Nenye Uche, said.

Judge James Linn said aht, aht, aht to that argument, countering Uche’s claims by declaring he would not stop the case that is being led by a special prosecutor that a different judge appointed. Linn also announced that jury selection for the trial is set for Nov. 29.

For those that need a refresher about the Smollett situation that led to him getting the boot from Empire, the actor allegedly staged a racist, homophobic attack against himself in downtown Chicago in 2019. Subsequently, he was charged with filing a fake police report after investigators discovered that he allegedly paid two brothers to beat him up and put a noose around his neck. Smollett allegedly went this route because he was unhappy with his Empire pay.

Smollett would score a small victory when Cook County State Attorney Kim Foxx’s office dropped the charges, an extremely controversial decision at the time. After the dismissal, a judge appointed a special prosecutor, who then slapped the actor/singer with six new counts of disorderly conduct in Feb.2020.

Smollet, 39, pleaded not guilty on all of those charges.

