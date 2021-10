WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

It’s our digital sports sport, The Playbook With Mina SayWhat, with guest Sportscaster and Podcaster Sean Bell joining this week! Mina and Sean recap the Eagles and Panthers game, talk about Ben Simmons returning to Philly and give predications for the Eagles and Buccaneers game. Watch The Playbook every Monday at 1:45p on @RNBPhilly digital pages YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Twitch.

