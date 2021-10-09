Jill Scott Considers Moving From The US To Protect Her 12 Year Old Son

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Jill Scott is considering moving from the U.S. because she is concerned for the safety of her 12-year-old son.

The Grammy award-winning singer and actress recently discussed her plans on Jemele Hill’s Unbothered podcast. She responded that it’s “terrifying” when Hill asked her what it’s like raising a Black boy in America’s racial climate.

“It’s terrifying because it doesn’t matter if you have, or you don’t,” Scott shares in the interview. “All that matters is that you’re brown. That’s it.”

Scott’s stress stems from her 12-year-old reaching the driving age. He is currently saving up to buy a car when he turns 16 years old, which has caused more restlessness in the singer’s heart.

Scott is rightfully worried about having her Black son alone on the road in an intense social political climate.

“Just to know that he will be on the road, just to know that he will be away from people that love him in a world that will decide whether he’s guilty of something because he’s brown. That’s terrifying. It makes me consider leaving this place often.”

The singer already would happily trade her life in the states for the peaceful region of The Netherlands. Scott shares that she would consider Holland and she has given this place a lot of thought.

“We like Holland. They chilling,” she told Hill. “They have great healthcare, they ride their bikes everywhere … people are pretty fit. They speak more than Dutch. Most people […] speak three or four different languages. That’s dope. It’s below sea-level so, the food is well-hydrated.”

Scott shares her love for their education system, having one of the top school systems in the world, according to numerous surveys.

Scott and her family currently reside in Nashville, but she says if it doesn’t work out in Tennessee, she is absolutely making the move to Holland. Watch the interview with Jill Scott on Jemele Hill’s Unbothered podcast below.

