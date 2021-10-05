2021 BET Hip Hop Awards Winners Announced [FULL LIST]

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

(New York, NY) – October 5, 2021 – This year the 2021 BET “HIP HOP AWARDS” brought the hottest names in Hip Hop back to Atlanta, GA for the annual taping. Comedy supergroup 85 South (Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly, and Chico Bean) hosted this year’s awards from The Cobb Energy Centre which premiered on Tuesday, October 5 on BET, BET Her, MTV2 and VH1.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion ruled the night by jointly snagging three wins each including ‘Song of the Year,’ ‘Best Hip Hop Video’ and ‘Best Collaboration’ for their smash hit “WAP.” Tyler, The Creator took home two wins for ‘Hip Hop Album of the Year’ and ‘Best Live Performer’ in addition to his “Rock the Bells Cultural Influence Award” presented by LL Cool J. Jay Z scored double wins in the “Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse” and “Impact Track” for his Nipsey Hussle collaboration “What It Feels Like.” Newcomer Yung Bleu was crowned ‘Best New Hip Hop Artist’ while rap sensation Saweetie took home ‘Hustler of the Year.”Music icon Missy Elliott was voted ‘Video Director of the Year’ and ‘Lyricist of the Year’ went to J. Cole. UK rapper Little Simz took home the ‘Best International Flow’ award.

Young Thug kicked off the night with an explosive performance of “Tick Tock” followed by Gunna with “Too Easy” before coming together with their hit collaboration “Ski.” Hot new rapper Bia performed her smash single “Whole Lotta Money,” then brought out Atlanta icon Lil Jon for “Bia Bia” to close it out. Baby Keem made his award show debut with “Family Ties.” Hip Hop sensation Latto brought the house down with a sparkling, high energy performance of “SoufSide” and new song “Big Energy” while Tobe Nwigwe made it a family affair with Fat & Nellon their song “Fye Fye.” Isaiah Rashad performed alongside Doechii & Kal Banx for “Wat U Sed” before ending the set with his solo single “From the Garden.”

The hotly anticipated cyphers were hosted by DJ Hed and featured a bevy of emcees dropping hot sixteens including Grip, D Smoke, Smino, Tierra Whack, Rico Nasty, Sleepy Hallow, Erica Banks, Fivio Foreign, Toosii, Lakeyah, Kidd Kenn and Symba.

Presenters for the evening included a trio of Hip Hop powerhouses Trina, Remy Ma, and Rapsody. “I Am Hip Hop Award” recipient Nelly closed out the show with a performance of his greatest hits including “Country Grammar,” “Hot In Herre,” “Air Force Ones,” “Dilemma,” “Grillz” with an appearance by Paul Wall and more.

The complete list of 2021 “BET Hip Hop Awards” winners are:

HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR

“CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST” – TYLER, THE CREATOR

SONG OF THE YEAR

CARDI B FEAT. MEGAN THEE STALLION – WAP

HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

LIL BABY

BEST HIP HOP VIDEO

CARDI B FEAT. MEGAN THEE STALLION – WAP

BEST NEW HIP HOP ARTIST

YUNG BLEU

BEST COLLABORATION

CARDI B FEAT. MEGAN THEE STALLION – WAP

BEST DUO OR GROUP

LIL BABY & LIL DURK

BEST LIVE PERFORMER

TYLER, THE CREATOR

LYRICIST OF THE YEAR

J. COLE

BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW

LITTLE SIMZ (UK)

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

MISSY ELLIOTT

DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ SCHEME

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

HIT-BOY

HUSTLER OF THE YEAR

SAWEETIE

BEST HIP HOP PLATFORM

GENIUS

SWEET 16: BEST FEATURED VERSE

JAY-Z – “WHAT IT FEELS LIKE” (NIPSEY HUSSLE FEAT. JAY-Z)

IMPACT TRACK

NIPSEY HUSSLE FEAT. JAY-Z – “WHAT IT FEELS LIKE”

