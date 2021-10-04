Paris Nicole
Emily Ratajkowski Makes Sexual Allegations Against Robin Thicke

Its been ten years since Emily Ratajkowski appeared in Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” video, but now she is making allegations against him.

She is saying in her book that he groped her while they were filming.

She said, “Suddenly, out of nowhere, I felt the coolness and foreignness of a stranger’s hands cupping my bare breasts from behind. I instinctively moved away, looking back at Robin Thicke.”

She added, “He smiled a goofy grin and stumbled backward, his eyes concealed behind his sunglasses. My head turned to the darkness beyond the set. [The director, Diane Martel’s] voice cracked as she yelled out to me, ‘Are you okay?'”

She added that he was very drunk on set and said, “I pushed my chin forward and shrugged, avoiding eye contact, feeling the heat of humiliation pump through my body. I didn’t react — not really, not like I should have.”

Director Diane Martel also confirmed that the incident did indeed happened to the New York Times.

