Keshia Knight Pulliam Reveals She Got Married Last Week At An Intimate Ceremony: ‘I Married My Best Friend’

Congratulations are in order for Keshia Knight Pulliam as the 42-year-old recently revealed that she’s gotten married!
Last week, the actress married her fiancé, fellow actor Brad James, in a private and intimate ceremony at their Atlanta home. Pulliam revealed the news in a surprise Instagram post on Saturday (October 2), sharing a few pictures from the blissful day.
“Last week my life forever changed,” she wrote as a picture’s caption. “I married my best friend at our home surrounded by family & it was magical!”
“It wasn’t the large destination wedding we were originally planning,” she continued. “Instead, it was intimate, whimsical, full of love, laughter and joy… Absolutely perfect! Maybe one day I will share the events that inspired our change of plans. However, for now I can say God makes no mistakes & the joy is in the journey.”
The happy couple first met on the set of the TV movie “Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta” in 2019, and instantly hit it off. James, 40, then proposed to The Cosby Show alum in December 2020 on their one-year dating anniversary!
This marks the second marriage for the actress who was previously married to former NFL star, Ed Hartwell. The couple split a few months after their wedding in January 2016 and share a four-year-old daughter, Ella.
Congratulations to the happy couple!
