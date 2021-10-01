Listen to Win Tickets to see Meek Mill and Friends live at Madison Square Garden

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Listen to Paris Nicole weekdays at 2pm starting 10/4/21 and play Hip Hop Jeopardy for your chance to win tickets to see Meek Mill and Friends live at Madison Square Garden on October 23, 2021.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Philadelphia, PA metropolitan area, who are 18 years of age or older. The Meek Mill Contest ends on October 15, 2021. Subject to Official Rules. LISTEN HERE TO WIN!

