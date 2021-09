WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Meek Mill’s latest project, “Expensive Pain” is dropping on Friday, October 1st and ahead of its release, Meek is giving fans the full tracklist.

Meek posted a handwritten tracklist to his Instagram Stories, the 17 tracks boast features from Kehlani, Lil Baby & Lil Durk, which are featured on the first single, “Sharing Locations.” Lil Uzi Vert is on “Blue Notes 2” and Moneybagg Yo, Vory, Young Thug, and Brent Faiyaz are also featured on the album.

