DJ Mustard Revises Studio Rules After Backlash

DJ Mustard posted a list of rules for those entering his recording studio.

The rules included don’t come in the studio if you are ugly and don’t come in the studio if you haven’t gone to the gym today.

After social media let him have it over his rules he returned to revise his list.

He named the list Mustard’s Studio Rules 2.0.

He added, updated list for all of you haters on the internet that’ll prolly never ever make it to my studio…this is for you guys.

He clarified his comments on the revised list. About being ugly he stated, this has nothing to do with how you look, it’s about the energy you are putting out.

He said his post about the gym was meant to be motivational.

