Kelly Price Removed From National Missing Persons Registry

CLOSE
Last week it was reported Kelly Price was missing.
At the time of the report Kelly was placed on the National Missing Persons Registry.
She posted a video on Sunday showing she was alive and well.
In order to be removed from the Missing Persons Registry they have to see you physically and conduct a welfare check so it is not an automatic removal.
It is being reported the welfare check has been conducted and Kelly’s name has been removed from the registry.
Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: