Boosie Mad at Instagram, Seems to Take Shots at CEO’s Wife “What Were U Thinking”

Boosie went on another tirade against Instagram after his account was taken down again.

“MY IG WAS TAKEN FOR NOTHING AGAIN. THEY MUST HAVE FOUND OUT I HAVE A FILM THAT IM PROMOTING. PLEASE CONTINUE TO BUY MY FILM DESPITE THIS MOVE TO STOP THE SUCCESS OF MY STRUGGLE. Y’ALL ALL I GOT AGAINST THESE POWERFUL PEOPLE. BUY IT TWICE TO BOOST MY FIRST WEEK NUMBERS THANKS.” Boosie tweeted.

He then went in on the wife of Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri, calling her “ugly” and questioning why he was with her. “CEO of ig [sic] what were u thinking when u saw her Adam,” Boosie tweeted.

Boosie feels his Instagram was taken down because he was promoting his upcoming movie, “Struggle.” Mosseri addressed why Boosie’s IG has been taken down in the past during an interview with The Breakfast Club saying, “There are things where we just have to draw the line or define a rule that is practical.”

