Rihanna Continues To Champion Diversity & Inclusion With Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 Show

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Volume 3 show debuted on Amazon Prime on September 24. The show featured performances from artists Erykah Badu, Nas, Jazmine Sullivan, Daddy Yankee, Bia and Ricky Martin. Rihanna’s lingerie brand has grown to great heights thanks to her emphasis on inclusivity.

Rihanna champions diversity and inclusion with her leading lingerie and makeup brands. In a brief interview with Entertainment Tonight, the pop star shares why you can never be too inclusive.

“You can never be inclusive enough,” Rihanna says in the brief interview with ET discussing her latest Savage X Fenty show. “There’s always someone you didn’t represent and every year we want to include more representation.”

The video shows a range of models represented throughout Savage X Fenty fashion shows throughout the years. There are a variety of races, sizes and communities represented to go along with the global superstar’s message on representation.

Rihanna goes on to share what drives her passion and love for diversity and inclusion.

“I naturally root for the underdog,” she says. “I’ve always been that way and maybe that’s the thing that drives my passion for inclusivity.”

The Barbadian billionaire is making her mark on the beauty and fashion industries despite parting ways with LVMH. Rihanna and her crew of models, choreographers, designers, dancers and influencers are giving people of all shapes and sizes the platform to be comfortably represented.

“That needs to be represented as beautiful because we’ve only told them one story,” Rihanna says. “Their story matters, and that story makes someone at home say ‘wait they look just like me I’m just like them.’”

Be sure to stream the full Savage X Fenty Volume 3 show available on Amazon Prime now. Watch the full clip below.

