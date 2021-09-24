Kelly Price Reportedly Missing In Georgia Following COVID-19 Battle

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Singer Kelly Price is reportedly missing in the state of Georgia.

According to TMZ, Price went missing shortly after being released from the hospital after battling COVID this past summer. Officials in Cobb County have listed Price as a missing person following a welfare check conducted at her residence last Saturday (September 18). Authorities found no evidence of foul play and spoke with her boyfriend at home but she’s currently listed as a missing person with the National Crime Information Center.

On July 29, Price shared in an Instagram video she tested positive for the virus and asked fans to keep her in their prayers. She was struggling with symptoms and was admitted to the hospital. A week later, she was transferred to the intensive care unit after her symptoms worsened.

Price’s family was in contact with her when she was hospitalized, according to TMZ and her children often visited her. However, three weeks after she was admitted, her children received a call she’d been discharged even though she wasn’t fully healthy. The family hasn’t heard from the singer since and believes her boyfriend allegedly keeps friends and family members from visiting their home.

Now there’s an active investigation in locating the gospel star.

