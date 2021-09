WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Join us on Saturday, 9/25 11am-5pm at Spruce Street Harbor for El Concilio’s Hispanic Fiesta ‘Stroll the Harbor’ — All the best food, music, clothing and more! PLUS stop by our tent and use the 360 video booth brought to you by Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa!

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: