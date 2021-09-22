Birdman Explains Why He Kissed Lil Wayne on the Lips [Watch]

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Guess what’s finally being revealed 20 years later!

In a recent interview with Big Facts Podcast Birdman explains kissing Lil Wayne on the lips.

We have all seen the legendary picture of both rappers sharing a kiss, but never an explanation to go along with it. In the Hip Hop and rap world, it was always a question of why Birdman kissed Lil Wayne. Was it something sexual or romantic behind the kiss, was it friendly, is that just what Birdman does, like what exactly is it?

Well at last, here is the answer.

During his an interview on the Big Facts Podcast, Birdman talked about everything that’s going on in his life and addressed some of the most popular topics surrounding his career. Birdman spoke about the tensions between artists at Cash Money Records, and touched on the most highly, questioned and controversial topicof HipHop, why Birdman kissed rappers, specifically Lil Wayne, on the lips.

Birdman said, “I always looked at Wayne as my son and I always looked at it like, ’cause I was in the streets, and I thought this might be the last time he ever see me,” explained Birdman. “‘Cause I was living like that. That’s what that shit really started from ’cause I thought that every night I leave, I might not ever come back. And I always today look at Wayne as my child. I was his father when he didn’t have a father since he was nine years old. And I love him like my own and I’d give my life for him and I’d take a life for him.”

It took Baby a long time to clear this up, but you’ve got to respect his answer. What do you think? Does this explain them kissing on the lips?

