Christina Milian Shares Throwback Photo From Year She Toured With Kanye West

Christina Milian shared a throwback photo of her on the Saint Pablo tour with Kanye West back in 2016. The picture was captioned, “Hello 2004.”

The photo, posted on Monday, September 20th, comes the same day Kanye took to social media to brag about having sex with Milian.

According to a source, Kanye opened up about cheating on Kim Kardashian during his 2016 Saint Pablo tour with groupies and was freaking out about it. The source told The Sun, “He didn’t go into detail about when and where it was, but he mentioned Nick Cannon and bro code as if he didn’t really want him to know, it seemed it was all in the past, but he just wanted to spill his secrets, he was getting really manic.”

As reported by The Sun, “He was opening up about cheating on Kim and freaking out, and then he suddenly announced he hooked up with Christina Milian.”

“He didn’t go into detail about when and where it was, but he mentioned Nick Cannon and bro code, as if he didn’t really want him to know,” the source continued. “It seemed it was all in the past, but he just wanted to spill his secrets, he was getting really manic.”

