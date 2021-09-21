WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

To his legion of fans, Drake can do no wrong and now you can add Right Fred Said to that list as they’re thrilled with what Drake did with their “I’m Too Sexy” sample on his Certified Lover Boy album cut, “Way Too Sexy.”

According to TMZ the English band who rose to one-hit wonder fame in the 90’s with “I’m Too Sexy” loved what Drake did with the sample and Fred andRichard Fairbrass expressed their appreciation for resurrecting interest in their decades old smash hit.

“The Right Said Fred bros tell TMZ … they were well aware of Drake’s track — which also features Future and Young Thug — and were credited as co-writers, so any fans thinking ‘Lover Boy’ ripped them off can chill.”

“They say they heard Drake’s song when it was a work in progress and absolutely loved it … adding they appreciate the rapper’s talent, creativity and sense of humor in his videos.”

The video was hella funny though. Since the release of Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy,” RSF say that they’ve seen a nice jump in their music sales, but didn’t offer any specific numbers to demonstrate just how much Drake helped put them back on the map. Regardless though, y’all know they appreciate all the love they can get.

That being said, good thing they didn’t slander Drizzy because Drake fans be going around vandalizing homes nowadays.

Right Said Fred Loves What Drake Did With Their “I’m Too Sexy” Sample was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: