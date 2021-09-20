Paris Nicole
Drake Buys Stake in Dave’s Hot Chicken Restaurant Chain

Drake In Atlanta

Drake is now a minority stake holder in Dave’s Hot Chicken.

The fried chicken chain is backed by the Boston Red Sox chairman and also by actor Samuel L. Jackson.

In a statement Drake said, I tried the food and it was amazing. After meeting the founders and hearing their story I jumped at the opportunity to invest.

Drake follows a trend of celebrities involved in food chains like Rick Ross with Wingstop, LeBron James and Blaze pizza, Shaquille O’Neal and Papa Johns and Magic Johnson with Starbucks and other chains.

