Drake Buys Stake in Dave’s Hot Chicken Restaurant Chain

Drake is now a minority stake holder in Dave’s Hot Chicken.

The fried chicken chain is backed by the Boston Red Sox chairman and also by actor Samuel L. Jackson.

In a statement Drake said, I tried the food and it was amazing. After meeting the founders and hearing their story I jumped at the opportunity to invest.

Drake follows a trend of celebrities involved in food chains like Rick Ross with Wingstop, LeBron James and Blaze pizza, Shaquille O’Neal and Papa Johns and Magic Johnson with Starbucks and other chains.

