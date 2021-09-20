WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Is JT of the City Girls pregnant? That’s the question posed by Akademiks.

The City Girls performed yesterday, (Sunday) in Baltimore, MD.

Both ladies wore matching blue cat suits.

It was JT’s form fitting cat suit that got people wondering if she is pregnant.

After the performance, fans were over joyed and gushing at the idea of JT being pregnant with her boyfriend Lil Uzi being the father. This would be JT’s first child, making her a first time mother. The pregnancy theories gained even more traction when one fan went back to one of JT’s Instagram Stories from earlier on Sunday and peeped that she was wearing what looked like a morning sickness bracelet.

Akademiks posted the video on his Instagram page as ‘proof’ showing JT walking out from backstage.

