DreamDoll looked to have run into some trouble during her time in St.Louis. The New York rapper hopped on Instagram Live to show the end results of her car completely ran through by a robber. Doll was extremely frustrated that she was robbed. The Ah Ah Ah rapper also stated that the thief that stole her possessions was allegedly killed.

DreamDoll says she will never allow herself to get booked in St.Louis again. No further details have been brought to the public, more news to come as the story develops.

DreamDoll Tells IG Live She Was Robbed In St.Louis & The Thief Was Killed was originally published on hotspotatl.com

