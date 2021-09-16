Nicki Minaj’s Fans protest outside of CDC Headquarters

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Nicki Minaj’s fans are known to defend and stand by Nicki through everything including her stance on the Covid Vaccines.

Nicki Minaj’s Barbs are currently protesting outside of the CDC headquarters to show their allegiance to Nicki.

The protesters were chanting, “Nicki Minaj told me the truth. [Dr.] Fauci lied to me.”

There is a video of the protest showing more than a dozen fans holding up posters and making their voice heard.

Nicki recently revealed that she has Covid-19 and has not taken the vaccine as of yet.

She said, “They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one.”

Many people online including public officials have come for Nicki Minaj and her opinion on the vaccines stating that she has not done proper research.

However, her barbs seem to believe otherwise.

