The Playbook With Mina SayWhat: Eagles First Season Win, Reactions To Jalen Hurts And Devonte Smith

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

This is our digital sports show called The Playbook! Formally The Shotclock, The Playbook with Mina SayWhat welcomes sportscaster and podcaster Sean Bell this week to talk about the Eagles first season win and give reactions to Jalen Hurts and Devonte Smith. They also touch on Russell Westbrooks fashion choices, Shaq’s comments on Ben Simmons and Maia Chaka making sports history! Watch us live every Monday at 1:45p on @RNBPhillly Facebook, YouTube, Twitter & Twitch.

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: