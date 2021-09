WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Pop Smoke’s mother is speaking out after his gravesite was recently vandalized.

In a video, Audrey Jackson called the vandalization “Unnecessary.”

She also said, “I cant even go with my son to be at peace without thinking someone gonna come and do something to us. Y’all s—ed but God will always do for those who play a dangerous game with afterlife.”

In another video, she posted showing that Pop Smoke’s father was cleaning up the area.

