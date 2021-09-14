Paris Nicole
HomeParis Nicole

Kim Kardashian Unmasks For MET After-party But Keeps Up Incognito Look By Hiding Eyes

RNB PHILLY LISTEN LIVE BANNER
WRNB Featured Video
CLOSE
Kim Kardashian West

Source: Tony Forte/WENN / Tony Forte/WENN

The MET Ball happened on Monday evening in New York City and as you may have heard or seen, Kim Kardashian arrived on the red carpet in a total S&M get-up that had her covered from head to toe.

Arriving at Webster Hall, Kardashian wore a skintight spandex bodysuit and shed the total facemask, and opted for an angular eye mask.

She attended Justin Bieber’s afterparty which was held at Cathedrale restaurant, which is a popular French-Mediterranean New York eatery.

Also attending the after-party was Kim’s sister, Kendall, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Euphoria star, Jacob Elordi, and his girlfriend, Kaia Gerber and Dixie D’Amelio.

Paris Nicole

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly:
Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus
Coronavirus
62 photos
Headlines
Close