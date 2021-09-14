Kim Kardashian Unmasks For MET After-party But Keeps Up Incognito Look By Hiding Eyes

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

The MET Ball happened on Monday evening in New York City and as you may have heard or seen, Kim Kardashian arrived on the red carpet in a total S&M get-up that had her covered from head to toe.

Arriving at Webster Hall, Kardashian wore a skintight spandex bodysuit and shed the total facemask, and opted for an angular eye mask.

She attended Justin Bieber’s afterparty which was held at Cathedrale restaurant, which is a popular French-Mediterranean New York eatery.

Also attending the after-party was Kim’s sister, Kendall, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Euphoria star, Jacob Elordi, and his girlfriend, Kaia Gerber and Dixie D’Amelio.

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: