Nicki Minaj Reveals She Had Covid-19, But Won’t Get Vaccinated Until She’s Done More Research

Nicki Minaj revealed the reason why she didn’t attend the MET Gala to fans on Twitter saying she is in the process of doing more research before getting a COVID vaccine.

The MET Gala required all attendees to be fully vaccinated in order to attend this year’s event and still required masks to be worn at all times unless eating or drinking.

“They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. If I get vaccinated it won’t [be] for the Met,” wrote Nicki. “It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one.”

The Trinidad native said her cousin’s friend became impotent after taking the vaccine, research for Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson hasn’t proven a link between the vaccine and impotency.

She also revealed Drake caught COVID after being vaccinated, which can happen. The vaccine only lessens the severity of coronavirus symptoms.

Nicki urged fans to do their research and make sure they’re comfortable with their decision and don’t be “bullied” into taking the vaccine.

