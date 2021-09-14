JAY-Z Could Become 1st Black NFL Owner Amid $4B Denver Broncos Links

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

The Denver Broncos are looking for new ownership after the death of Pat Bowlen, who passed away in June of 2019 leaving the team in the hands of his daughters who could make the biggest franchise sale in U.S. sports history.

One of the possible buyers is music mogul, JAY-Z, who would need partners to come on board if he were to purchase the franchise. The Broncos estimate their worth at $4 billion, JAY-Z’s current worth is $1.4 billion.

JAY-Z would be the first Black NFL owner if the sale went through. Former Amazon CEO, Jeff Bezos, is also interested in becoming an NFL owner, he previously held talks for a forty percent stake in the Washington Football team.

Back in July, Denver Broncos president and CEO Joe Ellis, said discussion about the sale of the team would continue after the 2021-2022 season as their only focus is playing a good season and hanging, “around for the postseason tournament.”

