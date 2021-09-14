“Angela” Testifies That She Walked In On R. Kelly Performing Oral Sex On Aaliyah

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

The R. Kelly sex abuse trial continued on Monday (September 13) with a woman named “Angela” testifying that she had walked in on Kelly performing oral sex on Aaliyah and sexually abusing her while she was underage.

“Angela” who served as a backup singer to Aaliyah, testified that she saw the sexual contact between Kelly and Aaliyah while on a tour stop in Washington, D.C. She said Aaliyah was 13 or 14 at the time.

“Angela,” says she never spoke about what she saw and although she was a part of the docu-series, “Surviving R. Kelly,” she didn’t divulge her relationship with Kelly saying, “I never wanted anyone to know I’d ever been in that situation at all.”

She detailed several sexual encounters with R. Kelly at the age of 16 or 17 and said she found him to be controlling and having an intense temper. Also testifying on Monday, a man who went by “nephew” who says he was sexually abused by Kelly at the age of 17 and Kelly’s former assistant, Diana Copeland, who was made to write a letter in favor of Kelly to protect him.

