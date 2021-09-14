Rihanna and ASAP Rocky Made Their Met Gala Couple’s Debut Looking All Loved Up, and the Pics Couldn’t Be Cuter

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

After a long wait, fans and the press finally got a glimpse of the queen of the MET Gala, Rihanna, who arrived on the MET red carpet alongside her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky.

Rihanna rocked an all-black ensemble that resembled a sleeping bag and Rocky wore what looked like your favorite quilt that was made by your grandma.

Rihanna accessorized her look in the cool-casual way she always does with a black beanie covering up a diamond-encrusted headpiece.

Nevertheless, all eyes were on the new couple as they made their first official big event debut as a couple.

