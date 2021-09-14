Paris Nicole
HomeParis Nicole

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky Made Their Met Gala Couple’s Debut Looking All Loved Up, and the Pics Couldn’t Be Cuter

RNB PHILLY LISTEN LIVE BANNER
WRNB Featured Video
CLOSE
Rihanna & Asap Rocky

Source: (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage) / (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

After a long wait, fans and the press finally got a glimpse of the queen of the MET Gala, Rihanna, who arrived on the MET red carpet alongside her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky.

Rihanna rocked an all-black ensemble that resembled a sleeping bag and Rocky wore what looked like your favorite quilt that was made by your grandma.

Rihanna accessorized her look in the cool-casual way she always does with a black beanie covering up a diamond-encrusted headpiece.

Nevertheless, all eyes were on the new couple as they made their first official big event debut as a couple.

Paris Nicole

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly:
Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus
Coronavirus
62 photos
Headlines
Close