Nick Cannon Claims He Was Not the Rapper in Viral Photos From the VMAs

If you were watching the Red Carpet prior to the VMAs on Sunday then you saw Nick Cannon get down on one knee and playfully propose to Ashanti.

But was it Nick?

Nick took to his Instagram to address the rumors.

Usually I don’t address this social media gossip but after my name was trending WORLDWIDE again for something I didn’t do…

I have a brand new talk show coming out September 27 why would I go to the VMAs like this? I heard this some corny new rapper @MurdaCountHarlem. I see no resemblance.

When you go to Murda Count’s page he has no posts, 10k followers and his bio says he is a six time platinum recording rapper.

One thing about Nick-he is a prankster.

