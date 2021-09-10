Trippie Redd’s Tour Bus Reportedly Shot Up In Baltimore

A shooting in Baltimore involving a rising rap star could have turned deadly, but fortunately, there were no fatalities despite a driver being struck by gunfire.

Trippie Redd was in Baltimore earlier this week for a highly anticipated performance when his tour bus was hit multiple times by bullets. According to WBAL-TV 11, Trippie and members of his crew were exiting the concert venue and on their way to the airport when a vehicle pulled alongside them and opened fire. The attack occurred in the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 7, and a description of the car was not available.

Reports also state that ten individuals were on the tour bus at the time of the shooting, and that Trippie Redd was not harmed. His driver, however, was struck by a bullet.

After being hit, the driver exited the highway and got help. Several bullets penetrated the bus, tearing through the window and side of the vehicle.

Police are looking for a motive behind the brazen early morning attack and an investigation is still ongoing.

