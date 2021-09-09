Director and screenwriter Paul Schrader, who brought fans Taxi Driver, debuts his latest poker-obsessed film The Card Counter starring Oscar Isaac, Tye Sheridan and Tiffany Haddish. Haddish taps into a brand new side as love interest La Linda. We spoke with her in a special interview about filming the drama and crime film set to debut Friday, September 10 in theaters.

The story follows an ex-military interrogator turned gambler William Tell, played by Isaac, who is often haunted by the ghosts of his past decisions. Tell hopes to reform a young man, played by Sheridan, seeking revenge on a mutual enemy from their past. Meanwhile, Tell just wants to play his next hand of poker and that is where Haddish’s character La Linda comes in.

As the comedic, vibrant, and somewhat mysterious love interest, La Linda steps in after recognizing Tell’s poker talents. She becomes his gambling financier to front the costs on the pro circuit. The three form a unique relationship as the travel state to state on a gambling tour.

Haddish discusses a few details about tapping into a more serious role with The Card Counter. The actress and comedian compares La Linda’s job as a financier to being a pimp. Haddish also talks with us about her history with the game of poker, her relationship with Schrader, adding her comedic flair to the role and whether or not she would hold her man down in jail.

It was a pleasure speaking with Tiffany Haddish about her journey in filming The Card Counter. It appears that she will be conquering more dramatic roles in the future as she continues to step outside of her comfort zone as a comedy film and television star. Check out our interview with Tiffany Haddish below. Be sure to check out her performance in The Card Counter tomorrow, September 10, in theaters.

Tiffany Haddish Compares Her Role In New Film ‘The Card Counter’ To Being A Pimp [Exclusive Interview] was originally published on globalgrind.com

