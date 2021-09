WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B & Offset have welcomed baby #2 to the family! The Bodak Yellow rapper posts on social media showing that she had a successful delivery. Does Kulture have a little brother?! Cardi captioned the photo with the birth date and a blue emoji.

Congrats to the power couple!

