WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Meek Mill’s back on his grind and now that he’s getting back in the swing of rap things he’s coming through with some new visuals to get all eyez on him once again.

This time around the Philadelphia representative links up with fellow Illadelphia artist, Lil Uzi Vert for the visuals to “Blue Notes 2” where Meek pops a few wheelies on his motorcycle without fear of getting violated by a certain judge who had it in for him at one point.

DaBaby meanwhile is looking to get back in the good graces of the Hip-Hop community in his clip to “Essence” kicks it with his fans, his peoples and his baby daughter to show he’s a family man.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Ray Vaugn, 42 Dugg, and more.

MEEK MILL FT. LIL UZI VERT – “BLUE NOTES 2”

DABABY – “ESSENCE”

RAY VAUGN – “TAP”

42 DUGG – “BESTFRIENDS”

BIC FIZZLE FT. GUCCI MANE & COOTIE – “ON GOD”

ISAIAH RASHAD FT. YGTUT – “CHAD”

REESE YOUNGN – “UNDERWATER”

TEC – “MADD DAY”

LOUIE RAY – “B4 RAP”

Meek Mill ft. Lil Uzi Vert “Blue Notes 2,” DaBaby “Essence” & More | Daily Visuals 9.1.21 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: